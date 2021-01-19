Irving (conditioning) is expected to play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Coach Steve Nash said Irving practiced Tuesday and it's looking like Irving will return to the squad after a two-week hiatus. The 28-year-old guard will join a newly loaded starting lineup featuring James Harden, who becomes another primary playmaker for Brooklyn. Irving was averaging 27.1 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game before his absence began. His numbers will likely drop slightly with Harden's addition.