Irving compiled 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 loss to the Bucks.

Although the Nets came up short in the final seconds, Sunday's game was a prime example of what the Nets can accomplish when their elite players are dialed in. Both Irving and Durant looked comfortable and ready to make a deep run in this potential playoff preview game. The loss of James Harden and frequent absences from multiple players have made chemistry a problem for Irving as he tries to get other people involved, and unfortunately for him, things probably won't get much better before the playoffs. Coach Steve Nash will probably make the right move and rest his elites as the playoffs approach.