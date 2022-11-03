Irving has been suspended for at least five games, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving has been under fire recently following a slew of controversial statements and press conferences. While his suspension is slated to last at least five games, it is not guaranteed he returns following the minimum punishment. Per a statement from the Nets, Irving "will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games." So long as Irving remains suspended, we can expect Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and Seth Curry to pick up most of the slack, while Kevin Durant will take on the true No. 1 role for Brooklyn. Irving's first opportunity to return will come on Nov. 13 against the Lakers.