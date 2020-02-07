Nets' Kyrie Irving: Won't play on road trip
Irving (knee) will not play during the Nets' upcoming two-game road trip, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Irving will continue to miss time with a sprained right knee. Following the Nets' road trip, the team has one game at home against the Raptors before the All-Star break.
