Bridges totaled 24 points (9-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Bridges was coming off three straight games in which he couldn't surpass the 15-point mark, including a dreadful seven-point effort against the Pacers on March 16, but he bounced back here. He's reached the 20-point mark just three times since the beginning of the current month, allowing Cam Thomas to gain a more significant role on offense in the process. Still, Bridges is averaging a decent 18.3 points per game across 11 March contests.