Bridges logged 19 points (6-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to Charlotte.

Bridges continues to struggle from the floor, shooting under 37 percent for the fourth straight game. Despite playing heavy minutes on a nightly basis, Bridges has been a disappointment this season. He is the 90th-ranked player in standard nine-category leagues, well below where he was being drafted. Given he has been outside the top 150 over the past month, it's safe to assume expectations will be tempered heading into the 2024-25 season.