Bridges ended with 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bridges connected on a trio of threes while finishing second on the team in assists and as one of five Nets players with a double-digit point total to boost Brooklyn offensively in a losing effort. Bridges has made three or more threes in eight straight games, adding four or more assists in five of those contests.