Bridges amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Sunday's 107-86 loss to the 76ers.

Bridges operated in a limited workload for the third consecutive contest with Brooklyn's season being inconsequential in the bigger picture down the stretch. Nonetheless, Bridges' inefficiency mirrored his past 15 contest in which he connected on just 39.9 percent on 12.9 shots per game. The 27-year remains an elite two-way player, but substantial evidence arose this season that Bridges is not a go-to No.1 option in an offense, and that attempting to be one is damaging to his defensive intensity.