Bridges contributed seven points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 loss to the Pacers.

Bridges had one of his worst offensive showings of the season Saturday, finishing with just one field goal made and failing to reach the 10-point mark just for the fourth time in the campaign. However, Bridges is too talented to struggle this bad over a prolonged stretch, and he should be able to bounce back when the Nets take on the Spurs on Sunday.