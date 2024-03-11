Bridges logged 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 win over Cleveland.

Bridges connected on a team-high-tying handful of threes while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points to go along with a handful of rebounds and assists in a balanced performance. Bridges, who also recorded a team-best trio of steals, has scored 25 or more points in 17 outings while posting at least 25 points, five boards and five assists in six games this season.