Bridges logged 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 win over Cleveland.
Bridges connected on a team-high-tying handful of threes while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points to go along with a handful of rebounds and assists in a balanced performance. Bridges, who also recorded a team-best trio of steals, has scored 25 or more points in 17 outings while posting at least 25 points, five boards and five assists in six games this season.
More News
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Poor shooting continues in loss•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Shines in win over Atlanta•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Struggles badly from field Tuesday•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Balanced game despite shooting woes•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Leads Brooklyn in scoring Thursday•
-
Nets' Mikal Bridges: Keeps hot streak alive Thursday•