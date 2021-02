Perry delivered 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 24 minutes in Thursday's loss against Fort Wayne.

Another game, another strong performance from Perry -- he's averaging 18.7 points per game but has also recorded 20 or more points seven times already. He's firmly entrenched as the team's top offensive threat by a wide margin and has been useful as a two-way threat as well.