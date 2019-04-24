Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team with 21 points

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two blocks over 15 minutes Tuesday in Game 5 against the Sixers.

Hollis-Jefferson was one of the only Nets to find success in Game 5, and Philadelphia was able to close out the series with a 122-100 victory. The 24-year-old forward finished in double figures three times during the postseason and averaged 13.3 points over four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...