Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Leads team with 21 points

Hollis-Jefferson tallied 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two blocks over 15 minutes Tuesday in Game 5 against the Sixers.

Hollis-Jefferson was one of the only Nets to find success in Game 5, and Philadelphia was able to close out the series with a 122-100 victory. The 24-year-old forward finished in double figures three times during the postseason and averaged 13.3 points over four games.