Hollis-Jefferson signed a second 10-day contract with Portland on Sunday.
Hollis-Jefferson hasn't seen much playing time so far in Portland, but he'll get a chance at making more of an impact thanks to this second 10-day deal. He's appeared in two games for Portland and played a total of 12 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Thursday, available Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Officially signs 10-day•
-
Trail Blazers' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Set to join Blazers on 10-day deal•
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Let go by Wolves•
-
Timberwolves' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Limited role in preseason•
-
Timberwolves' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Explodes for 17 points off bench•