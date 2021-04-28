Hollis-Jefferson will sign with the Trail Blazers for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hollis-Jefferson hasn't been an every-night player for the Blazers during his two 10-day deals, but he's filled in well when needed. In his 63 total minutes, he's racked up 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals.

