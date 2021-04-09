Hollis-Jefferson will be available to play Saturday against Detroit signing a 10-day contract with the team, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Hollis-Jefferson won't be available for Thursday's contest, but he won't have to wait too much longer to make his debut with the team. The 26-year-old will likely only have a fairly limited role off the bench.
