Hollis-Jefferson will start Sunday's game against the Hornets, Blazers radio host Travis Demers reports.
Coach Terry Stotts revealed the decision during a pregame radio hit, though he did not explicitly note which player Hollis-Jefferson will replace in the lineup. It will most likely be Derrick Jones Jr., who started Friday's game at San Antonio and finished scoreless in 19 minutes.
