Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Monday vs. Clippers

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

It will be Hollis-Jefferson ninth straight miss and it seems exceedingly likely that the Nets will sideline the forward until after the All-Star break. DeMarre Carroll has started the past three games at power forward, but Quincy Acy could also break into the rotation after missing two games last week due to a sprained finger.