Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Monday vs. Clippers
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.
It will be Hollis-Jefferson ninth straight miss and it seems exceedingly likely that the Nets will sideline the forward until after the All-Star break. DeMarre Carroll has started the past three games at power forward, but Quincy Acy could also break into the rotation after missing two games last week due to a sprained finger.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Saturday vs. Pelicans•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain out Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...