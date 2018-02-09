Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out Saturday vs. Pelicans
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports.
Hollis-Jefferson will miss his eighth straight game due to a groin strain, leaving Quincy Acy (finger), DeMarre Carroll and James Webb to see expanded minutes. His next chance to take the court will be Monday against the Clippers, but the team may opt to keep the forward sidelined until after the All-Star break, considering the Nets only have two games left after Saturday.
