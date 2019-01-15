Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still on track for Wednesday return

Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.

It was revealed earlier in the week that Hollis-Jefferson was targeting a Wednesday return, and he has a good chance to make that happen after being listed as probable on Brooklyn's injury report. He's missed seven straight contests due to a groin strain, although that streak should come to an end in Houston. Expect the Nets to monitor Hollis-Jefferson's minutes closely in an effort to prevent further issue.