Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Still on track for Wednesday return
Hollis-Jefferson (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.
It was revealed earlier in the week that Hollis-Jefferson was targeting a Wednesday return, and he has a good chance to make that happen after being listed as probable on Brooklyn's injury report. He's missed seven straight contests due to a groin strain, although that streak should come to an end in Houston. Expect the Nets to monitor Hollis-Jefferson's minutes closely in an effort to prevent further issue.
More News
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Hoping to return Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Ruled out Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Will remain out Friday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Remains out Monday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.