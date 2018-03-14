Nets' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Tallies 19 points off bench Tuesday

Hollis-Jefferson produced 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assist, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Raptors.

Hollis-Jefferson continues to be an asset off the bench for the Nets since he has returned from his groin injury. He has scored in double-digits in five of the last seven contests, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game over that span. With the Nets struggling and looking for playmakers, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hollis-Jefferson take back his starting role.