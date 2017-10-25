Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Good to go for Wednesday
Kilpatrick (personal) has rejoined the Nets ahead of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Kilpatrick missed Tuesday's contest following the birth of his daughter, but has since rejoined the Nets. He's yet to see the floor this season and doesn't appear to be a member of the team's regular rotation, though D'Angelo Russell's (knee) absence could potentially open up enough minutes in the backcourt for Kilpatrick to make his debut Wednesday.
