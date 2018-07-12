Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Chicago

Kilpatrick was waived by the Bulls on Thursday.

Kilpatrick bounced around the NBA last season, seeing short stints with the likes of the Nets, Clippers, Bucks and Bulls. However, he ended the season with Chicago, who gave him a multi-year contract after he averaged 15.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers across the final nine games of the season. Despite the strong finish, the Bulls are looking to open up a roster spot and Kilpatrick's contract for the 2018-19 campaign wasn't guaranteed, so he's been released. Look for the 28-year-old guard to try and latch on elsewhere as a depth option in the backcourt, though no matter where he lands, Kilpatrick is unlikely to become fantasy relevant.