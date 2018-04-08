Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Racks up 20 points off bench
Kilpatrick accounted for 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Nets.
Kilpatrick once again paced the Bulls in scoring off the bench, generating his third straight 20-point tally in the process. The 28-year-old is shooting an impressive 49.1 percent on a robust average of 14.3 shot attempts in four April contests, and he's displaying the same type of aggressiveness on offense that he often did while during the prior two seasons i particular with the Nets. Kilpatrick's scoring contributions and solid allotment of playing time (24.8 minutes in four April games) makes him an appealing DFS play as the Bulls finish out their final two games of the season.
