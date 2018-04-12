Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores 14 points in start

Kilpatrick tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 loss to Detroit.

Kilpatrick finished off the season with another good performance, scoring in double-figures for the seventh consecutive game. He has been arguably the Bulls most consistent player over the last two weeks and has certainly earned himself some consideration for making the roster next season.