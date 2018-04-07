Bulls' Sean Kilpatrick: Leads team with 24 points Friday

Kilpatrick totaled 24 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-104 loss to the Celtics.

Kilpatrick finished with a season-high 24 points including five triples. The Bulls have no real incentive to play any one guard over the other and so as long as Kilpatrick is shooting the ball well, he should be able to see a nice amount of playing time. He is worth a look if you need points but beware, he doesn't offer much outside of scoring.