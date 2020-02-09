Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 21 points, 11 dimes

Dinwiddie provided 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

Dinwiddie collected his sixth double-double through 51 appearances this season, bringing him within one double-double of matching his career high in that department (from 2017-18). Kyrie Irving (knee) is set to miss Monday's matchup versus the Pacers as well, so Dinwiddie can likely be expected to shoulder a substantial load offensively once again in that one.