Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Goes for team-high 16 points
Dinwiddie registered 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during a 121-95 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
Dinwiddie's 16 points marked a team high in Tuesday's loss. His solid outing after Sunday's quiet effort likely in part came due to the blowout nature of the game. Dinwiddie has been inconsistent lately with his bench role, so he's tough to rely on at the moment.
