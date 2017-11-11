Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Questionable with hamstring tightness
Dinwiddie is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Utah due to a tight right hamstring.
Dinwiddie apparently tweaked his hamstring during Friday's win in Portland, a game in which he played 25 minutes and finished with nine points, three assists and three rebounds. Look for a more concrete update on Dinwiddie's status closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will enter starting five Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 11 dimes off bbench•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Sees significant involvement Friday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores two points Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...