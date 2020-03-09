Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Thrives at FT line in win

Dinwiddie scored a game-high 24 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 14-15 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over the Bulls.

The 14 made free throws tied his season high, with three of them coming in the final four seconds of the game to help secure the win. Dinwiddie's scoring has been erratic lately but he's still dropped 20 or more points four times in the last eight games, averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.3 threes over that stretch.