Dinwiddie will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are set to be without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) on Tuesday, so they'll go with a smaller three-guard lineup that features D'Angelo Russell, Dinwiddie and Allen Crabbe, while slotting in DeMarre Carroll as a smaller power forward. Dinwiddie should push for a near 30-minute workload against the Nuggets, which gives him a temporary boost in value.