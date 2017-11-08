Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will enter starting five Tuesday
Dinwiddie will enter the starting five for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The Nets are set to be without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (hip) on Tuesday, so they'll go with a smaller three-guard lineup that features D'Angelo Russell, Dinwiddie and Allen Crabbe, while slotting in DeMarre Carroll as a smaller power forward. Dinwiddie should push for a near 30-minute workload against the Nuggets, which gives him a temporary boost in value.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 22 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 11 dimes off bbench•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Sees significant involvement Friday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores two points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Gets teammates involved Thursday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...