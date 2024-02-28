Watford had 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-81 loss to the Magic.

Watford is not the most consistent performer and doesn't have a steady role in the rotation, but he's making a solid case for more minutes off the bench in a Nets team that doesn't have a clear direction with a few weeks left in the regular season. Watford has scored in double digits in each of his last three bench appearances in which he's logged double-digit minutes.