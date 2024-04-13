Watford accumulated 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to New York.

Watford made his first start of the campaign Friday and made his presence felt, recording season-high marks in both minutes and rebounds while notching his first double-double of the campaign. It was also his 10th consecutive game with double-digit minutes, a span in which he's averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds across 24.3 minutes per contest.