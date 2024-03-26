Watford chipped in 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Monday's 96-88 win over Toronto.

The Nets didn't have their best offensive performance, as evidenced by the fact they only scored 96 points, but Watford made his presence felt off the bench with his best scoring mark of the season. Watford might gain a more significant role if the Nets are eliminated from playoff contention, but for now, he should remain a bench alternative with limited fantasy upside.