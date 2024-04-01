Watford notched 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watford led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while hauling in a team-high rebound total and ending two boards shy of a double-double to provide a spark off the Brooklyn bench. Watford has recorded 15 or more points in five games this season while setting a new season high in rebounds in the loss. He has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in seven appearances off the bench.