Watford will start against the Knicks on Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This will be the first start of the season for Watford. He's been getting extended run recently, posting averages of 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 three-pointers in five April appearances.
