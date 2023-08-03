The Nets signed Watford to a standard, non-guaranteed contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Watford will join the Nets after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Trail Blazers. In 2022-23, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.1 minutes across 62 appearances. Watford will likely compete for a depth role in Brooklyn's forward rotation.