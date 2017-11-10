Nets' Trevor Booker: Questionable Friday

Booker (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Booker has missed the team's past three games while nursing a sore lower back. He did participate in Thursday's practice, however, which is in an encouraging sign for his availability Friday. More word on his status should emerge following Friday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories