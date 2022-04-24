Hyland racked up 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 126-121 victory over the Warriors.

Coming off of a five-point effort in Game 3 on Thursday, the rookie had his best playoff game to date, finishing as a team-best plus-13 in 20 minutes of action off the bench. During a 65-second span in the second quarter, Hyland drilled a three-pointer on three consecutive possessions, helping push the Nuggets' lead up to 17 points. With the series shifting back to San Francisco for Game 5 on Wednesday, the Warriors will be favored to close it out, but Hyland and the Nuggets will do all they can to force a Game 6.