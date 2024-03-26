Braun is starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Braun was announced as the starting small forward after Aaron Gordon (foot) was ruled out for Monday's clash. This marks Braun's second start of the season, with his first dating back to March 2 against the Lakers. He finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks over 24 minutes in the win.