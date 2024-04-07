Braun is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Braun will jump into the first unit due to the absence of Aaron Gordon (foot). He's averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his previous two starts this season.
