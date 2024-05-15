Braun closed Tuesday's 112-97 victory over Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.

Braun continues to play meaningful minutes for the Nuggets, scoring double-digits for the second straight game. After failing to play more than 19 minutes during the first eight postseason games, he has now played 25 and 28 minutes respectively in each of the past two games. After reeling off three straight victories, the Nuggets now sit one win away from a trip to the Conference Finals.