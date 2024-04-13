Braun logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss to the Spurs.
Braun was Denver's leading bench scorer during Friday's narrow loss to San Antonio. The second-year forward also tied his season-high in blocks with two. While Braun has improved his three-point percentage from 35.4 as a rookie to 38.6 this season, his field-goal percentage has dipped from 49.5 to 46.1.
