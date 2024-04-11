Braun will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Braun made a pair of starts in place of Aaron Gordon but will return to the second unit with Gordon available. The Nuggets will have their preferred starting five for the first time since March 21, meaning Braun will likely be back to his 18-to-22-minute role.
