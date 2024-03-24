Braun racked up 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Saturday marked Braun's second-best scoring performance of the season as he provided backcourt support with Jamal Murray (ankle) sidelined. While Braun's performance highlights the team's depth, it's unreasonable to expect consistent production from him unless there are backcourt absences.