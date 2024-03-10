Braun ended with 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 win over Utah.

Braun led all Nuggets bench players in scoring and threes made while shooting a perfect mark from deep and from the field over 17 minutes until he fouled out of Saturday's contest. Saturday marked the first time of the year where Braun finished with a perfect shooting mark when attempting five or more shots and was his ninth time of the season with 13 or more points.