Nuggets' Devin Harris: Impressive year

Harris registered 8.4 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 71 games with the Mavericks and Nuggets during the 2017-18 season.

The 34-year-old veteran actually increased his scoring total from last season as he shot 41.2 percent from the floor and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line. Harris' best game in 2017-18 came on Apr. 8 where he scored a season high 20 points against Minnesota. The former Wisconsin Badger will be a free agent this summer in hopes of playing what would be his 15th NBA season.