Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas: Recovery timeline murky
Thomas (hip) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Just over a month ago, Thomas noted that he was hopeful to make his Nuggets debut in December, but January has since arrived and there's been scant updates on Thomas' recovery from right hip surgery. Until reports emerge that Thomas is regularly taking part in full-court, full-contact practice, he'll remain with an ambiguous timeline for a return. Monte Morris' role as the Nuggets' backup point guard looks fairly secure both in the short and long term.
