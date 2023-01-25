Murray had 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, seven assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 victory over the Pelicans.

Murray dropped at least 20 points for the third time in his past four games, a timeframe in which he has put up top-20 value across standard formats. Despite coming into the season underdone, Murray has been able to increase his productivity with each passing week. He is going to be a key piece for the Nuggets are they push for an elusive title, meaning his value should remain consistent ROS.