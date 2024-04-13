Murray logged 35 points (14-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 121-120 loss to the Spurs.

Murray's efficient shooting helped him record a team-high 35 points during Friday's loss to the Spurs. After missing seven games with a knee injury, the star guard appears to be ramping up his workload. In Denver's four contests since returning to action, Murray is averaging 24.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 26.0 minutes.