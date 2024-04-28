Murray racked up 22 points (9-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Murray's shooting woes continued in Game 4, as he finished with nine or fewer shots made while attempting 20-plus for the fourth consecutive contest. His numbers on the surface look good, as Murray is averaging 21.5 points per game while the Nuggets are 3-1 up in the series, but the fact that he's shooting a woeful 38 percent from the field. The Nuggets need him to be more efficient if they want to close the series out in Game 5 on Monday.